GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
ASTANA Feb 19 Kazakhstan's industrial output is forecast to fall by 0.3 percent this year after a 0.2 percent rise in 2014, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said on Thursday.
"In line with our estimates and taking into account economic growth of 1.5 percent this year, industrial production is set to decrease by 0.3 percent," Dosayev told journalists. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
NEW YORK, May 8 Speculators abandoned their bets on rising U.S. interest rates in the futures market just days before the Federal Reserve's decision this month to leave rates unchanged and the release of an upbeat April payrolls report.