A woman pushes a pram in front of a poster with a portrait of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev as the country prepares to mark the upcoming Day of the First President, celebrated on December 1, in Almaty, Kazakhstan November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Files

ALMATY Veteran Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev called a snap parliamentary election on Wednesday in an attempt to strengthen his grip on power amid mounting economic hardships caused by the crash in global oil prices.

Nazarbayev, who has led the large, energy-rich Central Asian state since 1989, brooks little dissent and has no opponents in the 107-seat lower house of parliament, but the president sees risks of greater public discontent as the economy slows sharply.

"Our people, as always, need to unite and rebuff, by means of lawmaking if needed, any potential provocations at this hard time. And (also rebuff) those who try to politicise and seek culprits for the situation worsening," Nazarbayev's office quoted him as saying in a statement.

"The most important thing in this complicated situation is for all of us to realise that we must live within our means, preserve resources and save jobs," he said, adding that Kazakhs had to learn to live with lower commodity prices.

Parliament, which is dominated by Nazarbayev's Nur Otan party and routinely approves government legislation, had originally been expected to work until late 2016 or early 2017.

The election will now be held on March 20, according to a Twitter message posted by Nazarbayev's press service.

Kazakhstan has never held an election that Western observers judged to be free and fair. Nazarbayev himself, who is 75, was re-elected for another five-year term last April.

The former Soviet republic is particularly vulnerable to ructions in the energy sector, which accounted for 70 percent of its exports before the deep slide in world crude prices.

This month the World Bank estimated Kazakh growth had slowed to 0.9 percent in 2015 from 4.4 percent a year earlier. This year the bank sees just a slight acceleration to 1.1 percent.

The former Soviet republic's tenge currency has lost half of its value against the dollar since the authorities abandoned their pegged exchange rate policy last August.

This has hurt the incomes of ordinary Kazakhs, many of whom - as in neighbouring Russia - have come to see over the past decade their limited political freedoms as a fair trade-off for the country's relative prosperity.

Public protests, illegal without government approval under Kazakh law, remain rare in the nation of 18 million people.

However, a few dozen people who described themselves as mortgage borrowers protested on Wednesday outside several bank buildings in the commercial capital Almaty, demanding softer loan repayment terms due to the tenge depreciation.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)