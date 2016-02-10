ALMATY Feb 10 Kazakhstan's state pension fund will invest 500 billion tenge (approximately $1.4 billion) abroad this year and buy bonds of local banks and state companies worth 600 billion tenge, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's office said on Wednesday.

The investments aim to boost the fund's profitability while also stimulating the economy ahead of a planned transfer of the pension fund to private managers, Nazarbayev's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)