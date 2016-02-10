BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
ALMATY Feb 10 Kazakhstan's state pension fund will invest 500 billion tenge (approximately $1.4 billion) abroad this year and buy bonds of local banks and state companies worth 600 billion tenge, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's office said on Wednesday.
The investments aim to boost the fund's profitability while also stimulating the economy ahead of a planned transfer of the pension fund to private managers, Nazarbayev's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017