(Adds details, context)
ALMATY Feb 10 Kazakhstan's state pension fund
will invest 500 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) abroad this year
and buy bonds from local banks and state companies worth 600
billion tenge, the president's office said on Wednesday.
The investments aim to stimulate Kazakhstan's economy after
low crude prices battered the oil producer last year, and boost
the pension fund's profitability ahead of a planned transfer to
private managers, Nursultan Nazarbayev's office said in a
statement.
The fund has about 5.8 trillion tenge ($16.2 billion) in
assets and is replenished by mandatory 10 percent contributions
from all working Kazakhs' salaries. It holds around 5 percent of
its assets in foreign bonds and stocks.
Nazarbayev's office did not say which foreign assets it
would buy.
Domestically, the fund will buy "contengent" bonds of banks
and state firms, the Russian-language statement said. It was not
clear if this referred to contingent convertible bonds.
Such bonds convert into shares or are cancelled when a
bank's capital falls below a certain level. Banks around the
world are increasingly offering them to improve their capital
cushion in case they run into trouble.
Rating agency Fitch and senior government officials said
this year that Kazakh banks may require capital injections to
absorb losses from the inevitable rise in bad loans following
the sharp depreciation of the tenge, which lost nearly
half of its value against the dollar last year.
Kazakhstan, which introduced an accumulative pension system
in the late 1990s, nationalised private pension funds in 2013
and merged them into one state-run fund.
But last year Nazarbayev said pension assets must be handed
over to private managers again by the end of 2016.
($1 = 360.0000 tenge)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jack Stubbs and
Katharine Houreld)