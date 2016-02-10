ALMATY Feb 10 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev ordered his government on Wednesday to allocate 360
billion tenge ($1 billion) to build affordable housing to
support the economy, which has been hit by the long slide in oil
prices.
Nazarbayev's Nur Otan party is almost certain to retain
control of the lower house of parliament in a snap election on
March 20, and public discontent over worsening economic
conditions has so far been muted.
But the government is keen to cushion the blow of oil's
fall, which could undermine an implicit social contract whereby
18 million Kazakhs have over the last two decades traded
political freedoms for stability and relative prosperity.
The value of Kazakh exports, dominated by oil and metals,
plunged 42 percent last year, largely due to lower oil prices,
sending shockwaves throughout the economy. The tenge
currency, meanwhile, has lost nearly half of its value against
the dollar since August, when the authorities scrapped their
policy of pegging it to the dollar at a fixed rate.
Some say Nazarbayev has called the election next month in a
tactical move aimed at avoiding having to campaign at a later
date, by which time the country's economic woes may have
worsened.
Nazarbayev's office said the housing to be built would
either be sold at "socially oriented" prices and with
state-backed mortgages or it would be rented out. Private
developers will also get loans from the state.
He also ordered the government to increase spending on
infrastructure development, agricultural projects and school
construction.
"The efficient use of the allocated funds will contribute up
to 1.0 percent to economic growth," Nazarbayev's press service
quoted him as saying on its Twitter feed.
Nazarbayev said additional spending has become possible
because state finances have been improved by the change in the
exchange rate, which has greatly increased the tenge value of
the country's exports and related tax revenues.
