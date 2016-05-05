* Strongman Nazarbayev yields to public protests
* Economy minister quits after criticism
* President warns of tough response to further protests
ASTANA, May 5 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev on Thursday delayed a planned land reform which had
triggered a wave of public protests across the Central Asian
nation, but warned he would take tough measures against further
challenges to his authority.
Rallies which have taken place in several major cities over
the last two weeks have been relatively small, but even
hundreds-strong protests are rare in the former Soviet republic
which Nazarbayev tightly controls.
"If our people do not understand and trust the decisions
that have been taken, then it is not right (to press ahead with
them)," Nazarbayev told a government meeting broadcast by state
television.
Nazarbayev criticised the government for failing to explain
the reform to the public adequately. Economy Minister Yerbolat
Dosayev, whose ministry helped develop the policy, tendered his
resignation at the same meeting, which Nazarbayev accepted.
However, the president also ordered the establishment of a
ministry of information and communications, saying one of its
tasks would be to monitor social networks - which have become a
key tool of activists behind the latest rallies.
The protests were sparked by fears that foreigners -
especially Chinese companies - would be allowed to take over
farmland, although some analysts say many Kazakhs have attended
demonstrations to express general discontent.
Opponents of the reform had announced plans for more
protests, challenging Nazarbayev, 75, who has run the oil-rich
Central Asian nation since 1989 and tolerated little dissent.
A legal overhaul which was due to take effect on July 1
would have allowed the government to sell farmland to joint
ventures, provided they are controlled by Kazakh residents, and
lease it to foreigners for up to 25 years. The current law only
allows leases for up to 10 years.
On Thursday, Nazarbayev said the changes would not take
effect until the end of this year and would be shelved again if
they failed to win public support.
But he urged Kazakhs, whose incomes have plunged along with
oil prices and the exchange rate of the national tenge currency,
to be "vigilant" and resist what he described as attempts to
destabilise the nation of 18 million.
"On my part, I want to say that we will not allow anyone to
use the (economic) crisis in order to undermine peace and
stability in our common home," Nazarbayev told the same meeting.
"Kazakhs don't want a repetition of the Ukrainian events in
Kazakhstan, I know that. Let everyone hear, whoever wants to
bring this here, we will take the toughest measures. Do not say
I haven't warned you."
Opponents have so far announced no intentions to cancel the
protests planned for May 7 in Almaty, the biggest city, and May
21 across the country.
