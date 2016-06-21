(Adds context, details, background, changes dateline)
ASTANA, June 21 Kazakh leader Nursultan
Nazarbayev promoted political veteran Adilbek Zhaksybekov to the
powerful position of presidential chief of staff and reshuffled
a number of other senior officials on Tuesday.
The reshuffle follows a sharp economic slowdown that
triggered a wave of public protests in the former Soviet
republic which Nazarbayev has run since 1989, tolerating little
dissent.
It also comes as regional analysts are trying to guess what
plan Nazarbayev, 75, has with regards to succession.
Zhaksybekov, 61, has already run Nazarbayev's office, the
strategic decision-making centre in the oil-rich Central Asian
nation, in 2004-2008 and served most recently as the mayor of
the Kazakh capital, Astana.
His predecessor Nurlan Nigmatulin became a member of the
lower house of parliament, the Central Election Commission said,
replacing a deputy from Nazarbayev's Nur Otan party.
Nigmatulin looked set to become the lower house speaker as
previous speaker Baktykozha Izmukhambetov left the parliament
earlier on Tuesday.
Investment and development minister Aset Isekeshev, in turn,
was appointed Astana mayor while his deputy Zhenis Kasymbek
became minister.
"I think, this is the president's reaction to all those
events that happened over the last few months and seriously
damaged Kazakhstan's reputation, I mean the May 21 protests and
the Aktobe attacks," said political analyst Dosym Satpayev.
Thousands of Kazakhs took to the streets in April and May to
protests against a planned land reform and express their general
discontent with the government after the Kazakh tenge
lost nearly half of its value against the dollar.
In another hit to Kazakhstan's image as a stable and safe
nation, about two dozen men described by the authorities as
sympathisers of the Islamic State militant group, attacked gun
stores and a national guard facility in the city of Aktobe this
month, killing seven people.
Reshuffles like the one announced on Tuesday have long been
part of Nazarbayev's leadership style, but Satpayev said their
effectiveness was questionable.
"People can be reshuffled all the time, but the system
remains intact and this is a big problem," Satpayev said.
"The current system, as all the (recent) events show, is not
very efficient or productive."
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)