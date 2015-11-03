ALMATY Nov 3 Kazakhstan's government is
considering selling some or all of its stakes in 60 companies,
including miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), flagship carrier
Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom, two sources close to the
cabinet told Reuters.
Both sources provided what they described as a preliminary
list of companies that the government, which faces a plunge in
oil revenues, plans to privatise. The list has no price
estimates.
The government has a 40 percent stake in ERG, the owner of
mining group ENRC. Kazakhstan owns 51 percent of Air Astana,
with the rest held by Britain's BAE Systems, and 52
percent of common stock in Kazakhtelecom.
Also on the list is Tau-Ken Samruk, a unit of sovereign fund
Samruk Kazyna, which has a 30 percent stake in
Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc.
ERG had no immediate comment on the matter, Air Astana
referred the query to Samruk Kazyna and Kazakhtelecom and
Kazzinc could not be reached for comments.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov; editing by
Katya Golubkova)