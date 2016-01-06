BRIEF-Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings says units entered into loan agreement
* Lenders, both units of co, entered into loan agreements with borrower
ASTANA Jan 6 Kazakhstan's government plans to sell stakes in 65 large companies, including state oil firm KazMunayGaz, flagship carrier Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom, within four years, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
Also on the list are state railways firm Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Tau-Ken Samruk, a unit of sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna, which has a 30 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, May 17 Chelsea Manning walked out of a U.S. military prison on Wednesday, seven years after being arrested for passing secrets to WikiLeaks in the largest breach of classified information in U.S. history.