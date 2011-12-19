By Robin Paxton
| ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan Dec 19 In his
hospital bed, Ruslan Kenzhebekov writhes in pain. Instead of
celebrating Kazakhstan's independence, the 26-year-old took a
bullet in his midriff.
An unemployed resident of Zhanaozen, he is one of 20 young
men lying in hospital in the remote and dusty oil town at the
centre of Kazakhstan's deadliest violence in decades. At least
15 people -- and some suspect many more -- have been killed.
The clashes shattered Kazakhstan's image of stability on the
same day Central Asia's largest economy was celebrating the 20th
anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union.
"We are encountering such a situation for the first time.
Never before has there been a state of emergency in any Kazakh
town," said Amanzhol Kabylov, the commandant appointed to
restore order in Zhanaozen.
About 150 km (95 miles) inland from the Caspian Sea, across
arid plains where wild horses roam, Zhanaozen has been picketed
for seven months by striking oil workers demanding higher
hardship pay for the dangerous work that they do.
Frustrations have been building since state-controlled
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, which says the strikes were
illegal, sacked nearly a thousand workers.
On Dec. 16, the town exploded. Protesters, many wearing
their overalls from the oilfields, stormed a stage set up for an
Independence Day concert before looting and burning down
buildings. They clashed with police, with deadly consequences.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has prioritised economic
growth and stability over democratic freedoms in two decades in
power, declared a state of emergency in Zhanaozen until Jan. 5.
Movement in and out of the town is restricted.
Authorities have pinned the blame on "criminal elements" who
infiltrated the town and are using the oil workers' protests for
their own interests. About 700 people have been brought in for
questioning, mostly to establish their identity.
Armoured personnel carriers, army trucks and 20-strong
squads of riot police patrol the town of 90,000 people. With
such a heavy security presence, there were no signs of further
violence. Reuters travelled with a police escort.
Armed guards kept around 150 relatives of those detained or
killed from entering the police station grounds. Soldiers
patrolled rooftops while the crowd of mostly middle-aged women
stood silently, shielding their faces from the biting cold.
One woman, who had been allowed through the barricade, said
her son had been arrested, beaten and robbed of 50,000 tenge
(about $340) while in detention. She declined to give her name.
"Where's the order they're talking about, if they themselves
are doing this?" she said.
A middle-aged man stood beside her on the steps outside the
three-storey police building. He said a desperate search for his
missing relative had ended in the town's morgue. "That was my
blood," he said, also declining to identify himself.
Inside the police station, up a set of crumbling stairs, the
commandant explained that tough policing was needed in such an
unprecedented situation.
"There's no other way to do this. For as long as the
situation hasn't normalised, everybody will be checked
thoroughly," said Kabylov, who is also the chief of police for
Mangistau region.
Several young men were brought into the police station,
hands clasped behind their heads. Of those brought in for
questioning, 49 have so far been arrested. Some were allegedly
in possession of stolen mobile phones and other property.
BEATEN, DETAINED
It has been a trying few days for Zhanyl Aitmukhanova, a
senior medical assistant at the hospital. She fought back tears
as she described what happened to her two sons.
Her elder son, aged 22, was detained because he was not
carrying identification. "They took him right in front of me,"
she said, speaking through a surgical mask.
Her 20-year-old son remains in intensive care, having just
regained consciousness after a severe beating to the head.
Aitmukhanova said her son was nowhere near the square on Dec.
16: "He simply went out on the streets the next day."
All of the victims still in hospital are young men, mostly
in their twenties. Deputy chief doctor Raushan Zhaparova said
most of the people on her watch had gunshot wounds or head
traumas. In all, 99 people were admitted on December 16 and 17.
"I was lucky, because my relatives found me and took me to
hospital. Otherwise I'd be dead," a 30-year-old man said from
his bed. He shared his room with two other gunshot victims.
"There were 500 people lying on that square," he said, too
afraid to give his name. He could not say whether those he saw
were dead or wounded. Like others on the ward, he was unable to
identify those who fired the shots.
Some residents, including those who have taken their
protests to the regional capital Aktau, question the official
death toll. Estimates, unproven, range up to 60 or 70 dead --
although this is strongly denied by the authorities.
The town morgue, a squat whitewashed building just off the
main square, was locked. Groups of riot police picked their way
through a rubbish heap and debris nearby. Officials say that 14
people died in Zhanaozen itself, and one in the town of Shetpe.
Sairan Khangereyev, a doctor at the hospital, remembers the
only woman confirmed among the dead. "She was here. She had a
wound to her neck." His voice tailed off. When asked whether she
died, he just nodded.
BACK TO NORMAL?
Approaching Zhanaozen from the west, cars that have just
crossed the lowest point below sea level in the entire former
Soviet Union are stopped and searched by masked special forces
carrying automatic rifles.
There are 19 checkpoints around the perimeter of the town.
The gas-processing plant, a tangle of pipes on the outskirts of
town, is guarded round-the-clock and reinforcements have been
sent to secure the oilfields.
Kabylov, the commandant, wears blue camouflage. He said he
tours the town regularly to assess the security situation.
"Everybody has one question: when will we start living a
normal life again?" he said. "Markets, shops, chemists,
hairdressers, dentists -- all of them will be working tomorrow
or the day after."
The clean-up operation has begun, but it will take longer
than two days. Saken, a 50-year-old volunteer, gave only his
first name while loading debris into a truck outside the burnt
out shell of the local oil company headquarters.
"We're collecting all the burnt documents," he said, a
cigarette dangling from his lips. "There's nothing much else
here. They looted most of it and then set the place on fire."
Inside, broken glass crunched underfoot. The smell of
charred wood lingered among the smashed-up desks and overturned
chairs where employees of Uzenmunaigas, the local unit of
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, had sat a few days earlier.
A discarded box for a Hewlett Packard laser jet printer lay
on the floor. Packets of pasta and parts of a destroyed computer
keyboard littered the floor. New Year decorations had been
ripped down and a tree toppled and burned.
The adjacent Aruana hotel and the akimat -- the Kazakh word
for local government headquarters -- were also destroyed. The
edges of the blue-and-yellow national flag still flying from the
roof were singed, black and ragged.
Opposite, the stage for the ill-fated celebrations was still
standing at one end of the enormous central square. The toppled
New Year tree lay across its centre; another reminder.
"I live nearby. I'm just on my way home," said an elderly
woman crossing the square, gesturing at the four-storey
Soviet-built apartment blocks behind the stage.
But like the other lonely figures crossing the empty space
where thousands had stood a few days earlier, she said she
wasn't there on Dec. 16. Nobody appeared willing or able to say
what happened.
Kenzhebekov, now lying in hospital, was there. He grimaces
in pain as he recounts the day. But he also doesn't know who
fired the shot. "I was just walking past," he said.