(Adds Kremlin comments)
ASTANA, March 11 Vladimir Putin has postponed a
visit to Kazakhstan, officials from both countries said on
Wednesday, though the Kremlin dismissed another report that
plans had changed because the Russian president was unwell.
Dauren Abayev, adviser and spokesman for Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced the delay of the meeting between
the two allies, originally scheduled for next week, without
giving a reason or a new date.
Another Kazakh government source, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters: "It looks like he (Putin) has fallen
ill."
Russia's Interfax new agency reported Putin's spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirming the postponement but denying the
statement from the Kazakh source. "The president feels fine,"
Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.
Peskov did not pick up repeated phone calls from Reuters.
Nazarbayev said on Wednesday he would seek re-election in a
snap poll next month, which will almost certainly see him extend
his 26 years at the helm of the oil-exporting nation.
The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, had also
been expected to join Putin and Nazarbayev for talks in Astana
to discuss economic cooperation, the conflict in Ukraine and
other issues.
The Kazakh presidential spokesman said Lukashenko would
travel to Kazakhstan at a later date.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Thomas Grove and Andrew Heavens)