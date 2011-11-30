ALMATY Nov 30 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, signed a $3 billion deal with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) to finance projects and organise debt issuance for the Kazakh state railway firm, the companies said on Wednesday.

"The cooperation memorandum aims to develop and finance KTZ's infrastructure and investment projects," Sberbank and KTZ said in a statement after a signing ceremony attended by Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov and Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref.

The companies gave no breakdown of the $3 billion agreement and no time frame for the investment. Sberbank and KTZ officials could not immediately be reached for further details.

Sberbank said in the statement it would act as the main organiser of the railway firm's public debt issuance and provide various financial services.

Fitch Ratings this month raised its outlook on KTZ to positive from stable and affirmed its BBB- rating for the state company. KTZ's outstanding debt includes 10-year Eurobonds worth $350 million maturing in 2016 and $700 million maturing in 2020.