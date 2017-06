ALMATY Feb 14 Kazakhstan's central bank could lower its refinancing rate further in April, should the current inflation rate remain steady, governor Grigory Marchenko said on Tuesday.

The central bank said earlier in a statement that it would cut the refinancing rate to 7.0 percent from 7.5 percent with immediate effect on Tuesday.

"If the level of inflation is the same, I think we could lower the refinancing rate again in April," Marchenko told a news conference.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)