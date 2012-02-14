* Cuts by 50 bps to 7 pct; first revision since March 2011
* C.bank governor says further cut could come in April
* Annualised inflation in Jan 2012 lowest since Nov 2009
* High oil prices underpin Kazakh growth
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, Feb 14 Kazakhstan's central bank
dropped interest rates on Tuesday for the first time since 2009
and said it could cut them again in April, responding to a dip
in inflation to shore up an already fast-growing economy fuelled
by high oil prices.
The bank cut its key refinancing rate by 50 basis points to
7.0 percent after inflation in Central Asia's largest economy
slowed to an annualised 5.9 percent in January.
That was its lowest level since November 2009 and sharply
down from December's 7.4 percent.
"If the level of inflation is the same, I think we could
lower the refinancing rate again in April," bank governor
Grigory Marchenko told a news conference.
The change reverses a 50 basis-point increase made in March
2011 with the aim of curbing then-rising price pressures.
Kazakhstan, which holds about 3 percent of the world's
recoverable crude reserves, forecasts inflation within a range
of 6 percent to 8 percent every year until 2015. Marchenko said
there were no immediate plans to revise this target.
Its economy expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011 and is expected
to grow 6.9 percent this year, benefiting from high prices for
oil and other commodities.
The country is comfortably the largest former Soviet oil
producer after Russia and also leads the world in uranium
mining.
Brent crude has been at over $100 a barrel for most
of the last year - it traded around $117 on Tuesday - helping to
swell Kazakhstan's National Fund for collecting windfall oil
revenues to more than $45 billion from $31 billion a year ago.
Credit agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch upgraded
Kazakhstan's sovereign rating in November to BBB+ and BBB
respectively, above troubled euro zone states such as Portugal
and Greece, which have skidded from A ratings since the euro
debt crisis began.
"Kazakhstan is in a favourable situation. We need to use
this," Marchenko said.
POWER PROJECTS
President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled Kazakhstan
since before independence in 1991, used his annual
state-of-the-nation address last month to unveil a series of
major industrial projects that would draw on the oil fund.
These include construction of a gas-processing plant, a $2.3
billion power station and a $6.3 billion petrochemical complex,
as well as the $1.7 billion modernisation of an oil refinery
near the Caspian Sea.
Though the president and the government, not the central
bank, will decide how the fund's money is spent, Marchenko said
he favoured partnerships between private investors and the
state.
"From our point of view, the optimal structure is where a
strategic investor would supply 51 to 60 percent, or maybe more,
of the finance for any given project," he said.
"The National Fund could put up part of the finance, say 20
percent, and the remainder could be raised by issuing special
bonds for pension funds, guaranteed by the state."
Marchenko said he did not believe any major projects would
need to draw on the National Fund this year. He also proposed
the creation of a structure involving international financial
corporations to help oversee investments.
Kazakh inflation slowed to 7.4 percent last year from 7.8
percent in 2010. Food prices rose by 11.9 percent in 2011, while
non-food prices rose by 5.4 percent and services by 6.8 percent.
"Last time, inflation was within the corridor, in the upper
range. If it falls within the lower range of the corridor this
year, say 6.2 percent or 6.3 percent, that would be very good
and it would be possible to revise this corridor," Marchenko
said.
"For now, we will leave it as it is."
The central bank last cut interest rates, also from 7.5
percent to 7 percent, in September 2009.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by John Stonestreet)