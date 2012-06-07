ALMATY, June 7 Kazakhstan will consider cutting
interest rates for the fourth time this year, to a new historic
low of 5.5 percent, should a slowdown in inflation persist for
the next few months, central bank governor Grigory Marchenko
said on Thursday.
The central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.0 percent
from 6.5 percent on June 4.
"We now have 12-month inflation of 5 percent. If it holds at
this level for the next few months, we will consider lowering
the rate to 5.5 percent," Marchenko told reporters.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)