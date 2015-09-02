BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts contracted sales for first four months of 2017 of RMB9,101 mln
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY, Sept 2 Kazakhstan's central bank on Wednesday set its key interest rate at 12 percent with immediate effect, introducing it as a new tool in its credit and monetary policy.
The bank allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20 as it rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 per dollar. The official tenge rate was set at 241.15 to the dollar on Wednesday.
The central bank also said it expected inflation to rise in the short term above its current target of 6-8 percent due to a rise in prices for imported goods caused by the weakening of the tenge. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 to be consolidated and to form a single series with HK$750 mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033