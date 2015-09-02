(Adds details, background)
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, Sept 2 Kazakhstan's central bank
announced a new benchmark interest rate on Wednesday and set it
at 12 pct with immediate effect, presenting it as the main
monetary policy tool to target inflation after the currency was
freely-floated.
The bank allowed the tenge to float on Aug. 20 as it rapidly
approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor
of 170 to 198 per dollar. The official tenge rate was set at
241.15 to the dollar on Wednesday.
The overnight repo rate will now become the policy rate, the
bank said in a statement, setting it at 12 percent.
"Open-market operations within the regime of inflation
targeting will support this rate on the money market," the bank
said.
"This rate is aimed to direct nominal rates of the money
market and will become a key instrument of the credit and
monetary policy," it added.
The main rate used by the central bank previously was the
refinancing rate which was mainly indicative and had little
impact on the market. It had been unchanged at 5.5 percent since
August 2012.
The bank said, however, that it expected inflation to rise
in the short term above its target of 6-8 percent due to a rise
in prices for imported goods caused by the weakening of the
tenge.
It said it would take decisions on its key interest rate at
the beginning of each month.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and No. 2
post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, allowed the tenge to
float to support exporters hit hard by sharp falls in crude and
other commodities prices.
The move was also prompted by the weakening of the rouble
and yuan, the currencies of Kazakhstan main trading partners
Russia and China.
The National Bank said it reserved the right to intervene on
the forex market. It also said it would toughen its policy by
raising the key interest rate if inflationary expectations rose.
Banks will have "unlimited access" to liquidity at the
policy rate plus 5 percent, the bank said. Should they decide to
deposit their cash at the central bank, they will be paid an
interest rate 5 percent below the policy rate, the bank said.
It confirmed an earlier forecast of a 1.5 percent rise in
gross domestic product this year. GDP grew 4.3 percent in 2014.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra)