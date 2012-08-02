* Lower rate to support oil-fuelled growth
* Optimistic growth outlook as long as oil prices high
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Aug 2 Kazakhstan's central bank said on
Thursday it would cut its key refinancing rate to a new historic
low next week, its fourth cut in less than half a year, in
response to falling inflation in the oil-fuelled economy.
The bank said in a statement it would cut the rate to 5.5
percent from 6.0 percent, effective from Aug. 6. The bank last
lowered the rate, also by 50 basis points, on June 4.
The bank said after its board meeting that its decision on
cutting the rate was "based on the slowdown in the annual
inflation rate and the financial market trends".
Month-on-month inflation was unchanged at 0.3 percent in
July. Year-on-year inflation measured 4.7 percent in July.
Consumer prices in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest
economy, grew by 3.0 percent in the first seven months of 2012
compared to a 5.6-percent rise in the same period last year.
Full-year inflation of 16.7 percent, in a country that is
comfortably the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after
neighbouring Russia, fell to 7.4 percent in 2011 from 7.8
percent in 2010. The government and central bank have forecast
annual inflation at between 6 and 8 percent until 2015.
Kazakhstan, which is also the world's No. 1 uranium miner,
holds about 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves.
Analysts say that by cutting its refinancing rate the
central bank wants local banks to boost lending to help sustain
robust economic growth.
Owing largely to high oil prices, Kazakhstan's gross
domestic product expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011 after rising by
7.3 percent a year earlier. The government targets GDP growth at
6.0 percent this year.
Kazakhstan's state budget is premised on a Brent crude price
of $85 per barrel.
Brent crude oil rose to $107 per barrel on Thursday
as investors looked to Europe for action to stabilise the euro
zone and stimulate an economy in deep recession.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Stephen Nisbet)