ALMATY, Sept 3 The official rate of the Kazakh tenge on Thursday rose to 239.76 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, from a close of 241.15 in the previous trading session.

The central bank and government allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20 as it rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)