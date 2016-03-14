(Adds details, context)
ALMATY, March 14 Kazakhstan's central bank kept
its main policy rate unchanged at 17 percent in a monthly review
on Monday, saying the need to support the tenge currency
after its sharp depreciation overweighed concerns about economic
slowdown.
The bank will keep providing liquidity to local banks at 19
percent and pay 15 percent on money taken from lenders until the
next review on May 5, it said in a statement.
The oil exporter abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy
last August, letting the tenge lose nearly half its value
against the dollar and prompting bank depositors to switch to
foreign currency.
In an attempt to support the tenge, the central bank briefly
halted liquidity provision late last year, letting overnight
rates soar to triple digits.
It returned to the money market this year and resumed
standby liquidity provision last month as pressure on the tenge
eased thanks to oil prices bottoming out. The tenge has
strengthened to 343.32 per dollar by Monday from January's
trough of 383.91.
The "situation in the domestic financial market indicates
stabilisation in the currency preferences of banking depositors:
dollarisation of bank deposits has stopped," the bank said.
But its decision to keep the rate unchanged, rather than cut
it in order to boost the flagging economy, "indicates the
necessity to ensure the demand for tenge assets", it said.
The former Soviet republic's government last month
downgraded its 2016 economic growth outlook to 0.5 percent from
a previous forecast of 2.1 percent and some analysts say the
economy is already in recession.
Economic growth slowed to 1.2 percent last year from 4.3
percent in 2014, according to official data.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov/Ruth
Pitchford)