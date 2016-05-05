(Adds context, quotes, details)
ALMATY May 5 Kazakhstan's central bank cut its
main policy rate to 15 percent from 17 percent on Thursday,
citing easing pressure on the tenge currency and lower
inflation risks.
The move had been expected by the market as the tenge has
stabilised and even strengthened over the last two months
following a sharp depreciation, while the oil-dominated economy
is slowing.
The rate adjustment means the National Bank of Kazakhstan
will provide short-term loans to banks at 16 percent and absorb
excess liquidity at 14 percent.
The central bank said in a statement it saw signs of
"reduced inflation expectations" and a "trend towards renewed
confidence in tenge assets on the financial market".
The tenge, which had lost half its value against the dollar
after the regulator abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy
last August, has risen 14 percent from its January low of 383.91
per dollar.
Meanwhile, ratings agency Fitch, which downgraded Kazakhstan
to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' last week, said it expected the Central
Asian nation's economy to contract by 1 percent in 2016.
"Consumer demand is declining as a result of falling real
wages and a budget policy which is being adjusted (to lower oil
revenues," the central bank said.
"The level of economic activity remains low due to weak
external demand in the commodities sector and uncertainty about
how the situation on the global financial and commodity markets
is going to develop."
