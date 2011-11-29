BRIEF-Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
Nov 29 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg).
* updated today
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A B2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn B3 CCC (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit N/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank B+ (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
ROME, June 14 Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.