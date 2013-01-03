BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
Jan 3 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A *Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) *B (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) Ba3 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index