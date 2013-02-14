BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
Feb 14 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(neg) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) Ba3 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.