BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
June 7 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (neg) CCC (pos) ATF-Bank N/A B3 (stab) B- (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa1 (stab) CCC (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(stab) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (stab) BB- (dev) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) B2 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B+ (stab) Withdrawn N/A GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.