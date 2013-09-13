BRIEF-CAPE-ES Special Purpose Acquisition to merge with Chemtros
Sept 13 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (neg) CCC (pos) ATF-Bank N/A B3 (stab) B- (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa1 (stab) CCC (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(stab) Eurasian Bank B+ (pos) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (stab) BB- (dev) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) B2 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B+ (stab) Withdrawn N/A GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China’s City Commercial Banks Systemically Important https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896247 TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) The rapid growth of China's city commercial banks over the past decade is increasing their systemic importance and contributing to higher systemic risks, says Fitch Ratings. City commercial banks' asset structures have been shifting towards non-loan financial products to enhan