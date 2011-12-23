BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
Dec 23 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A B2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) CCC (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit N/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank B (watch) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Brunei's largest lender, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, aims to raise as much as $500 million in an IPO - the first by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation although the bank will be listed on the Malaysian bourse, IFR reported.