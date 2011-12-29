BRIEF-H.C. Holding reduces stake in Blue Vision
* SAID ON MONDAY H.C. HOLDING INVESTERINGSAKTIESELSKAB REDUCED ITS HOLDING IN BLUE VISION A/S TO 9,790,980 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.01 PCT OF BLUE VISION'S CIRCULATING SHARES
Dec 29 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A B2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) C (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit N/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank B (watch) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* SAID ON MONDAY H.C. HOLDING INVESTERINGSAKTIESELSKAB REDUCED ITS HOLDING IN BLUE VISION A/S TO 9,790,980 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.01 PCT OF BLUE VISION'S CIRCULATING SHARES
LONDON, June 13 British outsourcing group Capita said it expects to improve its profitability and secure more contract wins this year, sending its shares sharply higher as it recovers from a string of profit warnings and the departure of its CEO.