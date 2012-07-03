BRIEF-Steadfast Group to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (stab) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Thursday after losing 9.7 percent since neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and trade relations with it early this week, while an overnight plunge in oil prices weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.