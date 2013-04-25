BRIEF-State Bank of India keeps interest rates under MCLR unchanged
April 25 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (neg) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A B1 (stab) BBB- (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa1 (stab) CCC (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(stab) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (stab) BB- (dev) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) B2 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B+ (stab) Withdrawn N/A GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Agos Ducato's (Agos) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2' and Support Rating (SR) to '1' from '2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The rating action follows the recent upgrade of Agos's direct and ultimate parents CA Consumer Finance (CACF)'s and Credit Agricole's (CA) Long-Term IDRs to 'A+'/Stable from 'A'/Positive