Fitch Upgrades Agos Ducato to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Agos Ducato's (Agos) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2' and Support Rating (SR) to '1' from '2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The rating action follows the recent upgrade of Agos's direct and ultimate parents CA Consumer Finance (CACF)'s and Credit Agricole's (CA) Long-Term IDRs to 'A+'/Stable from 'A'/Positive