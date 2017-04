Wells Fargo looks to step up cost cuts

April 13 WELLS CFO SAYS AUTO LOAN PORTFOLIO WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE AS BANK TIGHTENS UNDERWRITING STANDARDS WELLS CFO SAYS HEADCOUNT WILL DECLINE OVER TIME DUE TO OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES AND IF MORTGAGE DEMAND DECLINES WELLS FARGO CLOSED 39 BRANCHES IN 1Q, ON TRACK TO CLOSE 200 THIS YEAR-CFO WELLS FARGO WILL SAVE $2B ANNUALLY STARTING IN 2018 AND REINVEST IN BUSINESS--CFO WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME EXPECTED TO GROW DURING 2017 WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS SALES SCANDAL