ALMATY Oct 1 Kazakhstan will rely on upgrading
its three oil refineries, and not build a new one, to achieve
self sufficiency in most oil products by 2016, Deputy Energy
Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said on Wednesday.
It will continue to import fuel from Russia during the work.
Kazakhstan is the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after
Russia, but struggles to meet rising energy consumption from an
economy which grew by 6 percent last year.
Kazakhstan's fuel deficit, covered in part by Russia which
supplies duty-free some 30 percent of all fuel sold in the
country, had earlier prompted the government to think about
building the fourth refinery by 2019.
However, the ongoing upgrade of the existing three
Soviet-era refineries will allow it to postpone the costly
construction of a new refinery, said Mirzagaliyev.
"Once we have completed this upgrade in 2016, we will fully
provide ourselves with oil products," he told reporters on the
sidelines of an international oil and gas conference. "Our
estimates show that we won't have a deficit of fuel until
2022-23."
Kazakhstan processes annually 14.5 million tonnes of crude
at its refineries. The government plans to boost refining to
17.5 million tonnes in 2016 to become self-sufficient in all oil
products, except diesel.
"After 2022, we will probably begin to face a shortage of
diesel fuel," Mirzagaliyev said, adding the government would
have to consider building the fourth refinery after that date.
"For the time being, we consider it more expedient to expand
the capacity of the Shymkent refinery."
The refinery, in southern Kazakhstan, is the country's
second largest. Launched in 1984, it processed 4.9 million
tonnes of oil last year.
It is 50 percent owned by Kazakh state oil and gas company
KazMunaiGas. The remaining half is held by
PetroKazakhstan, a Kazakh-Chinese venture, in which KazMunaiGas
has 30 percent.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)