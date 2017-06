ALMATY, Feb 7 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves rose to $33.1 billion as of Jan. 31 from $28.8 billion on Dec. 31, the central bank said on Tuesday. The National Fund, replenished by windfall revenues from oil exports, totalled $45.5 billion as of Jan. 31, the bank said. The central bank has provided the following data for its reserves since the end of 2008: 2012 Jan 31 $33.1 bln 2011 Dec 31 $28.8 bln Nov 30 $31.6 bln Oct 31 $32.1 bln Sept 30 $31.9 bln Aug 31 $35.5 bln July 31 $36.4 bln June 30 $34.2 bln May 31 $35.5 bln April 30 $36.4 bln March 31 $34.6 bln Feb 28 $32.9 bln Jan 31 $30.6 bln 2010 Dec 31 $27.70 bln Nov 30 $27.30 bln Oct 31 $28.40 bln Sept 30 $27.30 bln Aug 31 $26.37 bln July 31 $27.23 bln June 30 $26.09 bln May 31 $27.70 bln April 30 $28.80 bln March 31 $26.60 bln Feb 28 $27.00 bln Jan 31 $25.85 bln 2009 Dec 31 $22.66 bln Nov 30 $23.27 bln Oct 31 $20.18 bln Sept 30 $20.04 bln Aug 31 $19.92 bln July 31 $19.88 bln June 30 $18.50 bln May 31 $19.80 bln April 30 $19.40 bln March 31 $18.80 bln Feb 28 $19.60 bln Jan 31 $18.20 bln 2008 Dec 31 $19.40 bln (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Miral Fahmy)