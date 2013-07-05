ALMATY, July 5 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $25.6 billion as of June 30 from $27.8 billion on May 31, central bank data showed on Friday. The central bank has provided the following data for its reserves: June 30 $25.6 bln May 31 $27.8 bln April 30 $25.9 bln March 31 $27.6 bln Feb 28 $26.1 bln Jan 31 $26.4 bln 2012 Dec 31 $27.7 bln Nov 30 $29.1 bln Oct 31 $28.5 bln Sept 30 $29.6 bln Aug 31 $29.0 bln July 31 $28.5 bln June 30 $31.8 bln May 31 $33.8 bln April 30 $34.5 bln March 31 $31.8 bln Feb 29 $34.8 bln Jan 31 $33.1 bln (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Sandra Maler)