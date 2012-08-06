ALMATY Aug 6 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $28.5 billion as of July 31 from $31.8 billion on June 30, data published by the central bank showed on Monday.

The Central Asian nation's total international reserves, which also include the National Fund replenished by windfall revenues from oil exports, stood at $81.7 billion at the end of July, the bank said.

It said Kazakhstan's net foreign currency reserves totalled $23.6 billion in July, having decreased by $3.6 billion compared to the end of June. Gold assets grew to $5.4 billion over the same period.

The central bank has provided the following data for its reserves since the end of 2008:

2012

July 31 $28.5 bln

June 30 $31.8 bln

May 31 $33.8 bln

April 30 $34.5 bln

March 31 $31.8 bln

Feb 29 $34.8 bln

Jan 31 $33.1 bln

2011

Dec 31 $28.8 bln

Nov 30 $31.6 bln

Oct 31 $32.1 bln

Sept 30 $31.9 bln

Aug 31 $35.5 bln

July 31 $36.4 bln

June 30 $34.2 bln

May 31 $35.5 bln

April 30 $36.4 bln

March 31 $34.6 bln

Feb 28 $32.9 bln

Jan 31 $30.6 bln

2010

Dec 31 $27.70 bln

Nov 30 $27.30 bln

Oct 31 $28.40 bln

Sept 30 $27.30 bln

Aug 31 $26.37 bln

July 31 $27.23 bln

June 30 $26.09 bln

May 31 $27.70 bln

April 30 $28.80 bln

March 31 $26.60 bln

Feb 28 $27.00 bln

Jan 31 $25.85 bln

2009

Dec 31 $22.66 bln

Nov 30 $23.27 bln

Oct 31 $20.18 bln

Sept 30 $20.04 bln

Aug 31 $19.92 bln

July 31 $19.88 bln

June 30 $18.50 bln

May 31 $19.80 bln

April 30 $19.40 bln

March 31 $18.80 bln

Feb 28 $19.60 bln

Jan 31 $18.20 bln

2008

Dec 31 $19.40 bln