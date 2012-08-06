GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
ALMATY Aug 6 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $28.5 billion as of July 31 from $31.8 billion on June 30, data published by the central bank showed on Monday.
The Central Asian nation's total international reserves, which also include the National Fund replenished by windfall revenues from oil exports, stood at $81.7 billion at the end of July, the bank said.
It said Kazakhstan's net foreign currency reserves totalled $23.6 billion in July, having decreased by $3.6 billion compared to the end of June. Gold assets grew to $5.4 billion over the same period.
The central bank has provided the following data for its reserves since the end of 2008:
2012
July 31 $28.5 bln
June 30 $31.8 bln
May 31 $33.8 bln
April 30 $34.5 bln
March 31 $31.8 bln
Feb 29 $34.8 bln
Jan 31 $33.1 bln
2011
Dec 31 $28.8 bln
Nov 30 $31.6 bln
Oct 31 $32.1 bln
Sept 30 $31.9 bln
Aug 31 $35.5 bln
July 31 $36.4 bln
June 30 $34.2 bln
May 31 $35.5 bln
April 30 $36.4 bln
March 31 $34.6 bln
Feb 28 $32.9 bln
Jan 31 $30.6 bln
2010
Dec 31 $27.70 bln
Nov 30 $27.30 bln
Oct 31 $28.40 bln
Sept 30 $27.30 bln
Aug 31 $26.37 bln
July 31 $27.23 bln
June 30 $26.09 bln
May 31 $27.70 bln
April 30 $28.80 bln
March 31 $26.60 bln
Feb 28 $27.00 bln
Jan 31 $25.85 bln
2009
Dec 31 $22.66 bln
Nov 30 $23.27 bln
Oct 31 $20.18 bln
Sept 30 $20.04 bln
Aug 31 $19.92 bln
July 31 $19.88 bln
June 30 $18.50 bln
May 31 $19.80 bln
April 30 $19.40 bln
March 31 $18.80 bln
Feb 28 $19.60 bln
Jan 31 $18.20 bln
2008
Dec 31 $19.40 bln (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund