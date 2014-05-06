ALMATY May 6 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves increased to $27.6 billion on April 30 from $25.7 billion on March 31, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The central Asian country's total international reserves stood at $101.2 billion, including the National Fund, which collects windfall revenues from oil exports.

Kazakhstan, central Asia's largest economy and the biggest former Soviet oil producer after Russia, holds slightly over 3 percent of the world's recoverable crude reserves.

The central bank provided the following data for its currency and gold reserves: April 30 $27.6 bln March 31 $25.7 bln Feb 28 $25.5 bln Jan 31 $24.0 bln 2013 Dec 31 $24.1 bln Nov 30 $23.6 bln Oct 31 $23.1 bln Sept 30 $23.6 bln Aug 31 $25.3 bln July 31 $24.9 bln June 30 $25.6 bln May 31 $27.8 bln April 30 $25.9 bln March 31 $27.6 bln Feb 28 $26.1 bln Jan 31 $26.4 bln 2012 Dec 31 $27.7 bln Nov 30 $29.1 bln Oct 31 $28.5 bln Sept 30 $29.6 bln Aug 31 $29.0 bln July 31 $28.5 bln June 30 $31.8 bln May 31 $33.8 bln April 30 $34.5 bln March 31 $31.8 bln Feb 29 $34.8 bln (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Jason Bush)