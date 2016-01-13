ALMATY, Jan 13 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $27.18 billion in December from $27.57 billion in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Kazakhstan's total international reserves, which include the National Fund collecting windfall oil export revenues, fell to $90.7 billion from $91.8 billion at the end of November. The central bank provided the following data for its currency and gold reserves, with slightly revised figures for September, October and November: Dec 31 $27.2 bln Nov 30 $27.6 bln Oct 31 $27.7 bln Sept 30 $27.5 bln Aug 31 $28.3 bln July 31 $28.2 bln June 30 $28.1 bln May 31 $28.0 bln April 30 $28.0 bln March 31 $28.4 bln Feb 28 $28.3 bln Jan 31 $28.2 bln 2014 Dec 31 $28.0 bln Nov 30 $27.9 bln Oct 31 $27.5 bln Sept 30 $27.11 bln Aug 31 $27.05 bln July 31 $26.4 bln June 30 $25.7 bln May 31 $26.8 bln April 30 $27.6 bln March 31 $25.7 bln Feb 28 $25.5 bln Jan 31 $24.0 bln 2013 Dec 31 $24.1 bln Nov 30 $23.6 bln Oct 31 $23.1 bln Sept 30 $23.6 bln Aug 31 $25.3 bln July 31 $24.9 bln June 30 $25.6 bln May 31 $27.8 bln April 30 $25.9 bln March 31 $27.6 bln Feb 28 $26.1 bln Jan 31 $26.4 bln 2012 Dec 31 $27.7 bln Nov 30 $29.1 bln Oct 31 $28.5 bln Sept 30 $29.6 bln Aug 31 $29.0 bln July 31 $28.5 bln June 30 $31.8 bln May 31 $33.8 bln April 30 $34.5 bln March 31 $31.8 bln Feb 29 $34.8 bln (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)