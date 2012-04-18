* Kazakh city Almaty lures 18 new entrants in 2011
* Attracted by rising middle class, better infrastructure
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, April 18 Oil-rich Kazakhstan was the top
target for international retailers looking to expand in 2011, as
brands sought to take advantage of the central Asian state's
fast-growing middle class and improving infrastructure, research
found.
A report by property consultancy CBRE Group said 18
global retailers entered Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, last
year, the highest number among the 73 countries it surveyed.
"This was largely down to major infrastructure improvements,
the delivery of new shopping centre space and the arrival in
2010 of Inditex Group," the report said, adding that
rising average income was also a factor.
Inditex brands include fashionwear chains Zara, Massimo
Dutti and Bershka.
Moscow and the fellow eastern European cities of Kiev and
Warsaw were retailers' next most popular targets, attracting 26
entrants between them.
International retailers are targeting the rising wealth of
populations in central and eastern Europe, as the countries
emerge from recession and shrug off the debt woes that have
plagued euro zone countries.
Kazakhstan, a mainly Muslim country of 16.7 million people,
has a per-capita GDP on a par with Turkey or Mexico. The
country's economy grew by 7.5 percent last year.
The report, which surveyed 326 retailers, said London was
the most international shopping city, with 55.5 percent of
retailers having a presence in the UK capital, followed by the
United Arab Emirates and the United States with 53.1 percent and
50.3 percent respectively.
China was the most active market for shopping centre
development, with eight of the world's top 10 cities by shopping
centre floorspace under construction.