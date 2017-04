ASTANA Feb 26 Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna expects its subsidiaries to borrow 800 billion tenge ($4.3 billion) this year, around half of it on external markets, Nurlan Rakhmetov, the fund's managing director, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)