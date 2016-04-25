(Adds investment plans, comments, context)

ALMATY, April 25 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna's net income grew in 2015 but is forecast to nosedive this year, trailing low oil prices and weakening demand in major trading partners Russia and China, the company said on Monday.

Samruk's net income increased by 30 percent to 304.8 billion tenge ($913.78 million) last year, due mainly "to the positive effect of exchange rate differences", the fund said, referring to the sharp devaluation of the tenge in 2015.

The fund's net income is expected to fall sharply to 100.8 billion tenge this year.

In the years 2016-2020 the fund will face challenging economic conditions, reduced demand, low commodity prices and high debt, Samruk said in a statement.

Samruk Kazyna has assets of over $50 billion, which include the biggest state-owned companies such as national oil firm Kazmunaigaz, railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and the dominant fixed-line operator Kazakhtelecom.

At the start of 2016, the fund's debts totalled $17.3 billion, with Kazmunaigaz accounting for 59 percent of the sum. The state-controlled company was hard hit by a plunge in global oil prices.

Samruk-Kazyna said it will continue to invest in the development of new and growing companies. Investments in these ventures are seen totalling 215 billion tenge in 2016-2020. ($1 = 333.4500 tenge)