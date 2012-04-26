ALMATY, April 26 The Kazakh unit of Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank's 2011 net profit of 11 billion tenge ($74.4 million) exceeded by far its original forecast and was set to rise by 30 percent in 2012, the company said on Thursday.

The sharp rise in its net profit last year was largely due to rapid growth in its credit portfolio and deposits, it said.

Sberbank, the sixth-largest of Kazakhstan's 38 banks by assets, said in November it expected to record a net profit of between 6 billion and 7 billion tenge in 2011, versus 2.6 billion tenge earned a year earlier.

"According to the size of our assets, we see ourselves in fifth place by the end of 2014," Oleg Smirnov, chief executive of Sberbank's unit in Kazakhstan, told a news conference.

"We forecast our net profit to rise by some 30 percent this year compared to last year."

He said he expected "a very significant" growth in the bank's gross loan book. "I would like to make a reservation - if only there are no force majeure factors, we set a target to grow the loan portfolio by 40 percent this year," he said.

The bank's assets expanded to 491.3 billion tenge as of Dec. 31 last year from 283.2 billion tenge a year earlier.

Its loan portfolio more than doubled to 345.5 billion tenge from 168.3 billion tenge in the same period. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by James Jukwey)