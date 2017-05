ALMATY, July 18 Authorities in Kazakhstan believe Islamist militants carried out a series of attacks on police and security forces in the financial capital Almaty on Monday in which at least four people were killed, a law enforcement source told Reuters.

Gunmen killed at least two policemen in Almaty in three near-simultaneous attacks on Monday, security sources and witnesses said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)