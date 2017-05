ALMATY, July 18 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered his government to tighten security in public areas after deadly attacks in the Central Asian nation's biggest city on Monday, which he described as a "terrorist act".

"Security services are working, determining the identities of the criminals and their goals," Nazarbayev's office quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)