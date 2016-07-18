Investigators and police officers work on a scene of shooting on the street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ALMATY Kazakh police have detained a second person suspected of being linked to the deadly shooting in the Central Asian nation's biggest city on Monday, the Interior Ministry said.

It said in a statement that the detained person "had been beside the criminal" who tried to get into a district police station. At least four people, including three policemen, were killed in the attacks which targeted security services.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)