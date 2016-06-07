AKTOBE, Kazakhstan The death toll from Sunday's attack by gunmen on the north-western Kazakh city of Aktobe has reached 19, Kazakh police spokesman Almas Sadubayev said on Tuesday.

This includes 13 attackers, three civilians and three National Guard servicemen, Sadubayev said. Eight gunmen have been detained, he added.

