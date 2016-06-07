Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
AKTOBE, Kazakhstan The death toll from Sunday's attack by gunmen on the north-western Kazakh city of Aktobe has reached 19, Kazakh police spokesman Almas Sadubayev said on Tuesday.
This includes 13 attackers, three civilians and three National Guard servicemen, Sadubayev said. Eight gunmen have been detained, he added.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.