DUBAI Oct 28 Kazakhstan may make its second
international issue of sukuk next year following its successful
sale of $2.5 billion worth of conventional eurobonds earlier
this month, its central bank governor said.
In the wake of the eurobond issue, it would be "sensible" to
seek to issue sovereign or quasi-sovereign sukuk in 2015, Kairat
Kelimbetov told Reuters late on Monday in Dubai, where he is
attending an Islamic finance conference.
The issue would probably be quasi-sovereign but plans have
not been finalised yet; details are likely to be decided near
the end of this year, Kelimbetov added.
A 240 million Malaysian ringgit ($73 million), five-year
sukuk issue by state-owned Development Bank of Kazakhstan in
2012 was the first Islamic bond issue from a former Soviet
state.
Since then, progress in developing Kazakhstan's Islamic
finance sector has been slow, partly because the government
declares itself to be secular and officials do not want to
appear overtly religious. But under Kelimbetov, who was
appointed in October last year, efforts have been accelerating.
A draft Islamic banking law is expected to be finalised by
the end of this year, Kelimbetov said. The new law would make it
easier for conventional banks to convert themselves into
sharia-compliant ones, bankers have said previously.
In May last year, the private investment arm of the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank said it planned to invest
up to 35 percent of the subscribed and paid-up capital of Zaman
Bank to convert it into Kazakhstan's second Islamic bank.
Zaman's conversion is expected to be completed by the end of
this year, Kelimbetov told Reuters.
The central bank is seeking to join the Bahrain-based
Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial
Institutions and the International Islamic Financial Market, two
international bodies which promote Islamic finance, he added.
