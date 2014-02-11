BRIEF-Bank of Palestine Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
ALMATY Feb 11 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it would ease its support of the national tenge currency and reduce currency interventions on the market to allow the tenge to devalue to around 185 to the dollar.
It said its move was coming into force immediately.
The official rate of the tenge was set at 155.56 per dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.