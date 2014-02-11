ALMATY Feb 11 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it would ease its support of the national tenge currency and reduce currency interventions on the market to allow the tenge to devalue to around 185 to the dollar.

It said its move was coming into force immediately.

The official rate of the tenge was set at 155.56 per dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)