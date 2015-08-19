* Tenge rapidly approaching upper limit of trading band

* Oil-rich Kazakhstan struggling with crude price falls

* Also weathering declines in rouble, yuan, dong

* President says nation must adjust to low oil prices (Adds Nazarbayev's comment)

ALMATY, Aug 19 Kazakhstan's tenge rapidly neared the upper limit of its trading corridor on Wednesday, fuelling expectations of an imminent devaluation as the country's oil-dependent economy struggles to weather a sharp fall in crude prices.

The central Asian nation's central bank said in mid-July it would allow the tenge - which it devalued in February 2014 - to weaken on the market, extending the corridor's ceiling by 10 tenge to 198 per dollar.

But since then pressure on the tenge has risen as oil prices have slipped below $50 and the rouble of its biggest trading partner Russia fallen around 15 percent.

Furthermore, neighbouring China devalued its yuan last week, causing a rout in most other emerging market currencies. On Wednesday another, smaller trading partner, Vietnam, devalued its dong.

The second-largest post-Soviet economy and the region's second-largest oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan has also suffered under the impact of western sanctions against Russia and, as a metals exporter, from low commodities prices.

Despite the pressure on the tenge, the authorities in Kazakhstan had repeatedly said there would no new shock devaluation.

But the tenge was fluctuating between 197.11-197.17 to the dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday afternoon, around 5 percent below its rate on Tuesday.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev met National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov and key ministers on Wednesday, telling them that Kazakhstan had to learn to live with low oil prices.

"The head of state stressed that due to the new economic reality it is needed to adapt to oil prices at $30-40 per barrel," the presidential press service said.

Benchmark Brent crude was trading at $48.85 as of 1128 GMT, down more than 50 percent from a year earlier.

OPPORTUNE MOMENT?

HalykFinance analyst Sabit Khakimzhanov said he expected a sharp devaluation of the tenge.

"We estimate a necessary devaluation at a level not lower than 230 per dollar," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The central bank could not be reached for comment, but Kelimbetov and Prime Minister Karim Masimov will give a news conference on Thursday morning, the president's press service said.

In February 2014, when oil prices were also low, Kazakhstan devalued the tenge by 19 percent, helping to keep economic growth at a respectable 4.3 percent last year. The government expects growth to drop to 1.5 percent this year.

That devaluation unnerved citizens as it sent food prices sky high, and caused brief ructions of the foreign currency market.

Nazarbayev, who has ruled with a firm hand since 1989, said after being re-elected in April that there would be no new devaluation.

But many observers believe that promise is unlikely to hold much longer.

"We had been expecting a devaluation to happen in August," Demetrios Efstathiou, head of CEEMEA Strategy at ICBC Standard Bank, wrote in a note.

He said he expected one of 10 or 15 percent, "to convince locals to convert some U.S. dollars back to tenges and help ease the huge tenge liquidity pressure in the system".

Widening the currency corridor last month, Kelimbetov said he was confident the central bank would be able to keep the tenge within the new band if the oil price held at $55-60 per barrel.

"The (oil) price is already $48 (per barrel), which means that the demand of a certain part of the business community for a sharp devaluation ... will be satisfied," said economist Olzhas Khudaibergenov.

