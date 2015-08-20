(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)
* Currency falls by a quarter as trading band removed
* Country switches to inflation-targeting policy
* Has been hit by low oil, commodity prices
* Tenge also pressured by rouble fall, yuan devaluation
By Mariya Gordeyeva and Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Aug 20 Kazakhstan's under-pressure tenge
lost more than a quarter of its value on Thursday after the oil
producing central Asian nation, hit by a sharp fall in world
crude prices, introduced a freely floating exchange rate for the
currency.
Acting against a backdrop of devaluation and depreciation in
the currencies of some of its major trading partners and rivals,
Kazakhstan's government and central bank said the country's
economic policy would henceforth be based on inflation
targeting.
"This is not a devaluation, this is a transition to a freely
floating rate when the market itself determines a balanced
exchange rate on the basis of demand and offer," central bank
Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told a news conference broadcast from
the capital Astana.
The official tenge rate tumbled by 26.2 percent to 255.26
per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange in
response to the policy shift.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and No.2
post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, suffered a 40 percent
fall in exports between January and July, said National Economy
Minister Yerbolat Dosayev, due to the sharp drop in global oil
and commodity prices.
Imports shank by 20 percent in the same period, he said.
Low prices for Kazakhstan's commodity exports, which also
include significant quantities of metals, may last for five to
seven years, Prime Minister Karim Masimov told the same news
conference.
PATTERN OF DEVALUATIONS
Kazakhstan's central bank had devalued the tenge three times
since 1999 - most recently by 19 percent in February last year.
It has been under immense pressure since last year when the
rouble rate of its key trade partner Russia collapsed.
Kelimbetov appeared unruffled by Thursday's sharp
market-driven drop in the currency, saying he expected the
market would set "a fully balanced rate" in five or seven days.
He also said the central bank would no longer intervene
massively to influence the rate but added: "The National Bank
reserves the right to intervene when there is a threat to
financial and price stability."
That brings Kazakhstan's policy more into line with Russia,
whose central bank floated the rouble late last year and
announced a shift to an inflation-targeting regime, but still
periodically reacts to bouts of rouble weakness.
On Wednesday, the tenge had rapidly neared the upper limit
of its then trading corridor of 170-198 per dollar, fuelling
expectations of an imminent devaluation.
The central bank had earlier said it would adopt inflation
targeting in three to five years.
"We will orient ourselves towards certain inflation targets
in the mid-term, as well as towards financial stability,"
Kelimbetov said.
As well as the pressure from the weak rouble, driven lower
by depressed oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow
due to its role in the war in Ukraine, the tenge has also been
under the cosh from declines in other currencies in the region.
Neighbouring China devalued its yuan last week, causing a
rout in many other emerging market currencies. On Wednesday
another, smaller trading partner, Vietnam, devalued its dong.
The government may trim its budget spending due to lean
revenues this year, Masimov said. He said next year the cabinet
would not borrow on foreign capital markets to bridge the fiscal
gap.
But the government also had no plans to open the "rainy day"
National Fund, which collects windfall oil export cash and is
now worth $69 billion.
"We think the worst times may yet come, and we will need the
National Fund then," he said.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by John Stonestreet)