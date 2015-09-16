(Writes through with central bank intervention, adds colour)

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, Sept 16 Kazakhstan's central bank sold $144 million on Wednesday to support the tenge currency after it briefly sank through the "psychological" level of 300 per dollar on the interbank market.

The tenge weakened to 300.20 shortly after 0700 GMT, below the official rate of 283.98 set earlier on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

By 1350 GMT, the tenge had bounced back to 283.30 per dollar on the interbank market.

Dealers said the presence of the National Bank had been hardly visible during the morning KASE trading session when the official rate is set.

The exchange also holds a day and an evening session, both of which had closed by the time the bank made a statement saying it had decided to act because of "increased volatility of the tenge stemming from speculations of forex market players".

A separate statement issued by the central bank said Kazakhstan's second-largest lender, Halyk Bank, and its subsidiary Altyn Bank were the main market players on Wednesday, accounting together for a total of $105.1 million worth of currency transactions on the KASE.

The central bank and government allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20 as it rapidly approached the lower end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 per dollar. The tenge weakened sharply to below 250 per dollar after the move.

Halyk, which had lobbied for the de-facto devaluation of the tenge, is Kazakhstan's most profitable bank, majority-owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her billionaire husband Timur Kulibayev.

"SERIOUS MARK"

"This (300 per dollar) is a very serious mark, and I believe that many players will now be fixing profits," said a dealer at a large Kazakh bank who asked not to be named. "I think a balanced rate now is somewhere at 290 per dollar."

The central bank reiterated on Wednesday it would only intervene on the forex market when there was a need "to safeguard the stability of the country's financial system".

"The central bank should better support the tenge, because psychologically ordinary people need a sense of stability," the dealer said.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said a weaker tenge will support local producers hit by low world prices for oil and metals, Kazakhstan's key exports, and by the weaker rouble and yuan currencies of Russia and China, the Central Asian state's key trading partners.

In the centre of the capital Astana, queues formed quickly outside some working exchange offices, while most of the others were closed.

Joomart Kurmashev, co-owner of one of those closed, complained about the swings in the tenge rate.

"If the rate is as low as 350 (per dollar) but if it stays rock solid at this level, then I'll still be able to work," he said. "But if it goes on like this, there will be a black market in the street." (Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Roche)